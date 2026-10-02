Korea signals deeper bond issuance cuts

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Kospi opens lower despite U.S. gains
Stocks fell 0.47 percent at the open Friday, even as U.S. benchmarks edged higher overnight.
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Kospi snaps three-day losing streak to gain nearly 2%
The benchmark bourse rose 133.31 points to close at 6,917.35 as U.S. inflation data eased concerns over further rate hikes.
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Market cap of virtual assets in Korea crashes 33% in first half of year
The market capitalization of the virtual asset market came to 58.9 trillion won ($43.4 billion) as of the end of June, sharply down from 87.2 trillion won six months earlier.
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Korea’s exports hit record $120.9 billion as chip sales surge in September
Semiconductor shipments topped $60 billion for the first time, driving an unprecedented $49.85 billion trade surplus.