Korea sees state-run firms' debt reaching nearly 1 quadrillion won by 2030

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Hormuz shutdown reroutes Saudi crude, and Korean yards are booking the ships that carry it
Korean shipyards are seeing surging demand for Suezmax tankers as Saudi crude takes longer routes around the Strait of Hormuz.
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Gender Ministry seeks over 2 trillion won in 2027 budget
Under the budget, the ministry seeks to allocate 166.3 billion won ($121.3 million) for the cash support program for couples getting married.
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Korea keeps tax deduction for nonresident single-home owners after backlash
The government finalized higher property tax burdens for high-end homes while preserving the 1.2 billion ($873,000) won deduction for single-home owners who rent out their properties.
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Science Ministry seeks nearly 30 trillion won for record AI-focused budget
South Korea's Science Ministry has proposed a record 29.6 trillion won budget for 2027, prioritizing AI, semiconductors and future growth technologies.