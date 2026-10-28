Korea seeks Bloomberg market status review

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LG Chem to sell $1.87 billion stake in LG Energy Solution
Korea's leading chemical company will sell 2.5 trillion won ($1.87 billion) in LG Energy Solution shares, reduce its stake and launch a 300 billion won share buyback to boost shareholder value.
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Kospi surges past 6,000 as SK hynix record earnings reignite AI rally
Stocks climbed 6.63 percent as chipmakers surged on SK hynix's record results and shareholder return plan, while the won weakened against the dollar.
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Blue House to hold emergency meeting on responses to hacking attacks
The meeting comes after Mirae Asset Global Investments, Bithumb and Daishin Securities reported breaches on Wednesday.
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Firms to be required to deposit severance funds starting in 2028
Businesses with 100 or more employees would have to place severance funds with outside financial institutions from 2028, expanding to all firms by 2030.