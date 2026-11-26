Seoul expects its tariff rate with the United States to remain intact despite Washington’s threat to raise it over trade surplus and chip investment concerns.

Korea has kept its 15 percent tariff rate under the Donald Trump administration's new duties, but Seoul remains wary after Washington warned the rate could rise to 25 percent, pointing to the country's growing trade surplus and heavy chip investment.

Seoul, however, expects the 15 percent rate to hold, dismissing many of the U.S. claims as unfounded, and said it has no plans to make major changes to its policies nor to its push to build four new chip manufacturing facilities.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said Wednesday that it would impose tariffs on 14 major trading partners over what it termed industrial overcapacity. Countries that have separate trade deals with the United States, such as Korea and the European Union, will not face rates above the caps set in those deals.

Under a trade agreement signed last November, Korea lowered its tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent in exchange for a pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States.

The United States has based its tariffs on Section 301 of its Trade Act, which allows Washington to answer foreign practices it deems unjustifiable, unreasonable or discriminatory with tariffs or other import curbs.

“Korea’s unreasonable acts, policies and practices include industrial and sectoral plans to maintain and expand manufacturing,” the USTR report said. “These acts, policies, and practices burden or restrict U.S. commerce by reducing commercial opportunities for U.S. producers and exporters in Korea and third-country markets,” specifically pinpointing automotive, semiconductor and petrochemical industries.

The USTR said it may apply a tariff of up to 25 percent if it finds ongoing consultations and existing commitments unsatisfactory.

Semiconductors were the report's main area where it warned of Korean oversupply. It cited the K-Semiconductor Belt strategy, launched in 2021, which pairs about $450 billion in private investment with government tax breaks, infrastructure, deregulation and work force training. It also noted Seoul's recent pledge to spend $530 billion on the chip industry over 20 years.

In the automotive sector, the report flagged measures to shift unsold export inventory to the domestic market. In petrochemicals, it pointed to state support for restructuring to address oversupply.

“Much of this is simply a list of our policies, compiled to build a Section 301 case,” said a senior official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources who handles trade with the United States, during a press briefing on Thursday. “Many of the U.S. arguments are illogical or don't apply.”

“We have consistently explained that our industrial policy does not aim to create structural oversupply, and that the state does not intervene to that end,” the official said. “We are not considering any abrupt policy shift at this point.”

A 3-D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Korean flag and the word “tariffs” appear in this illustration created on Nov. 25. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea's growing surplus with the United States adds to the strain. Fueled by an AI-driven chip boom, the surplus reached $102.3 billion from January through October, the first time it has topped $100 billion, and more than double last year's full-year figure of $49.5 billion.

“Had our trade surplus with the United States doubled without the investment framework in place, the burden would have been hard to imagine,” Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “Defending the existing 15 percent cap is a solid result in itself.”

Seoul also expects the pressure to ease because it is keeping its pledge to buy more American goods, including energy.

“This year, the United States will likely be our largest source of gas, crude oil, coal and other key energy imports,” the official said. “In September, Korean Air confirmed a large aircraft order from Boeing. We are making steady efforts to increase U.S. imports, as promised in the joint fact sheet.”

The official added that Korea's U.S. investment pledge is not linked to the tariff decision. The two countries are in negotiations after selecting three big projects: a gas power plant in Texas, joint construction of 8 nuclear reactors across the United States and a $44 billion liquefied natural gas project in Alaska.

Meanwhile, the USTR proposed an additional 20 percent tariff on most Chinese goods, on top of the duties imposed during Trump's first term. If talks between the two countries fail, rates on Chinese goods could reach 40 percent.

The USTR will accept written comments until Jan. 5 of next year and hold a public hearing on Jan. 25 before it sets its final rates.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]