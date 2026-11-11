Korea ranks 10th place in global AI, digital competitiveness

A technician works at an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle, Indiana, on Oct. 2, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea rose eight places to rank 10th among 70 countries in a global digital and AI competitiveness assessment.

Korea ranked No. 10 among 70 countries in a global digital and AI competitiveness ranking, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.

The country moved up eight spots from the previous year in the report published by the International Institute for Management Development, a Swiss-based business school, the ministry said.

The United States took the top spot this year, rising from No. 4 a year ago. Canada, which held the top spot last year, fell to No. 5.

Among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore ranked No. 2, China No. 7 and Japan No. 19.

By category, Korea ranked No. 3 in both technology infrastructure and efficiency.

The country ranked No. 1 in research and development expenditure as a share of GDP and No. 8 in the AI adoption index, the ministry said.

The Science Ministry added that Korea’s rise in the overall ranking was a result of the government’s policy efforts and the country’s strong resilience, and vowed to swiftly carry out major AI and digital policies.





Yonhap