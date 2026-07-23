Korea raises 2027 foreign aid budget with focus on AI, health care, climate resilience 

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Korea’s Q2 GDP rises 0.6 percent, putting annual 3 percent growth closer
Stronger-than-expected semiconductor exports offset oil-price volatility, lifting second-quarter growth and bringing Korea’s fastest annual expansion in five years within reach.
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President hints at higher property tax for 'investment' homes in housing forum
President Lee Jae Myung said that a policy designed to benefit households that own only one home created a loophole, further driving speculation.
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Samsung, Hyundai chiefs join AI power circle led by Jensen Huang
Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai’s Euisun Chung have joined a high-profile AI advisory board alongside Jensen Huang and other global tech leaders ahead of a Silicon Valley summit.
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Korea's GDP expands 0.6% in Q2 on robust exports
Strong exports, led by chips, helped Korea beat expectations despite weaker construction and regional tensions.