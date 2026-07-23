Korea raises 2027 foreign aid budget with focus on AI, health care, climate resilience 

The government’s 6.3 trillion won ODA plan for 2027 expands support for health care, culture and flood and drought prevention while making AI a flagship priority.

The government finalized a budget proposal for official development assistance (ODA) for 2027 at 6.3 trillion won ($4.6 billion) on Thursday, marking an increase of 871.2 billion won from this year.

The budget proposal was part of the comprehensive ODA plan for 2027 approved during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Seong-sook. The budget will be finalized after a review by the ministry of planning and budget and then approval from the National Assembly.

Next year's plan, drawn up based on a midterm ODA strategy that the government announced in May, calls for focusing on health care, culture and AI — strategic cooperation sectors designated in the midterm plan for the next five years.

Drought and flood prevention projects, such as dam construction and river management, are among the high priorities. The government will also push for projects based on specific needs of recipient nations while actively utilizing culture and AI, areas that Korea has an edge over other nations, officials said.

In particular, AI is the signature agenda item for Han, formerly an IT businessperson who served as CEO of internet giant Naver.

As part of ODA cooperation, the government plans to help establish "AI ecosystems" in recipient nations by helping them improve laws and regulations in a way that can take advantage of AI while helping foster AI experts by operating internship programs linked to master's and doctoral degree courses.

AI will also be used to improve transparency and efficiency of ODA projects, officials said.

Korea will also utilize AI to strengthen ODA partnerships and lead the global AI agenda through summit diplomacy and international conferences, while developing joint projects with international organizations based on the Global AI Hub, a global AI cooperation platform that Korea is leading, officials said.





Yonhap