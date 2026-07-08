Korea pushes won internationalization to overhaul foreign exchange market

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NPS adds record $126B in unrealized gains as stock rally lifts portfolio
The pension agency posted its biggest quarterly paper gains as the Kospi upswing and surging chip stocks sharply lifted its domestic equity portfolio.
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Kospi, Kosdaq hit with sell-side trading curb
Trading on the two indexes was halted on the selling side as the secondary bourse fell below the 800 mark.
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Finance chief vows support for livelihoods as forex, financial volatility continues
Korea's finance minister promised steps to cushion households and steady markets as pressures persist despite a record current account surplus.
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Gov't finalizes ESG disclosure requirement for large listed firms
Companies on the Kospi with 10 trillion won ($6.6 billion) or more in assets will be required to submit reports, with the mandate widening in stages.