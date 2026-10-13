Korea probes Zeekr data practices ahead of launch

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New White House spokesperson says $54 billion tied to Alaska gas project in Korean investment package
The White House said $54 billion of Korea’s proposed U.S. energy package is linked to Alaska liquified natural gas, though Seoul says no investment decision has been finalized.
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Lotte rolls out shareholder discounts in first for a major Korean company
Holders of just one share can join the L.Honors Club and receive a coupon offering a 10 to 20 percent discount, with more benefits for long-term investors.
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MG Community Credit Cooperatives suffers data breach affecting over 400 customers
Names, addresses and resident registration numbers were compromised after the bank earlier successfully blocked suspicious access attempts.
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Can Korea tax Big Tech? Google, Netflix, Meta's legal victories suggest not.
Supreme Court and lower-court rulings expose the limits of Korea's tax rules for global online businesses.