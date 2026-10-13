Korea probes Zeekr data practices ahead of launch

Zeekr 7GT on display during the media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 12. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea’s privacy watchdog is inspecting how Chinese automaker Zeekr collects, shares and transfers user data ahead of its market launch.

Korea’s privacy watchdog has launched an inspection into Chinese automaker Zeekr’s handling of users’ personal information, the watchdog’s chief said Tuesday.

“An on-site inspection began on Oct. 2,” Song Kyung-hee, head of the Personal Information Protection Commission, said during a parliamentary audit on government bodies, responding to concerns raised by Rep. Kim Jae-sub of the main opposition People Power Party over the possibility that Zeekr could transfer personal data collected by its vehicles to China.

“[We] are looking into how [Zeekr] collects user data, how third-party sharing and overseas transfers take place, and whether safety measures are practiced.”

Zeekr is expected to roll out its vehicles in the Korean market later this month.

Yonhap