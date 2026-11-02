Korea plans faster stock trade settlement

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Kospi opens lower as disappointing tech earnings trigger AI spending woes
Korea’s benchmark index opened 1.62 percent lower after weak U.S. tech earnings renewed concerns over massive AI investment.
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Record profits fail to shield Samsung, SK hynix stocks as AI spending fears rattle markets
Shares of Google and Intel nose-dived on U.S. markets, highlighting investor concerns that Big Tech’s AI spending spree may not deliver sufficient returns.
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Kospi plunges 3.5 percent as AI doubts hammer Korean chip, auto stocks
Seoul shares tumbled as foreign investors sold heavily amid renewed concerns over AI spending returns and weak corporate earnings.
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Sell-side sidecar activated on Kospi following sharp fall
Program trading for Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 10:04 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange.