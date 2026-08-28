Korea plans Covid debt relief for small businesses

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Kospi opens lower despite U.S. rally
Overnight gains on Wall Street failed to translate to a rise in Korean stocks.
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Kospi closes higher for third straight day on Nvidia Q2 earnings report
The Kospi closed up 104.16 points, or 1.53 percent, at 6,912.37, despite a back-to-back rate hike by the Bank of Korea.
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Gov't aid lifts household income as real wages take a hit
Korean household income rose in the second quarter on stronger public transfers, while inflation-adjusted earned income posted its sharpest second quarter decline in six years.
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Coinone, Korbit go fee-free as crypto exchange war heats up
Smaller crypto exchanges are waiving trading fees to challenge Upbit and Bithumb, backed by major financial investors.