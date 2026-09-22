Korea picks Texas gas plant as first project in $200 billion U.S. investment package

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Coupang fined in Taiwan over private data leak
Taiwanese authorities fined Coupang Taiwan and its CEO a combined 1.5 million New Taiwan dollars ($47,000) after personal data from more than 204,000 customers was accessed without authorization.
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As YouTube cracks down on eating disorder content, mukbang creators feel the squeeze
Tighter eating-disorder policies have prompted some Korean diet and mukbang (eating show) creators to lose monetization or remove hundreds of videos.
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North Korea coach bristles at political interpretation of match with South
Head coach Pak Song-jin said North Korea's 1-1 Asian Games draw with South Korea was simply football, as his team advanced atop Group F.
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Korea looks beyond Europe's Meteor to arm KF-21 with homegrown missile
Hanwha Aerospace and the Hyundai Rotem-LIG D&A team are competing to build Korea’s first long-range air-to-air missile for the KF-21.