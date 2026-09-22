Korea picks Texas gas plant as first project in $200 billion U.S. investment package

Kim Jung-kwan, Korea's minister of trade, industry and resources, delivers a preliminary report on U.S.-bound investments in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 22. NEWS1

A $22.3 billion Texas gas power plant is the first project in Korea's $200 billion U.S. investment package, while nuclear reactor and Alaska LNG plans remain under review.

Korea has selected a $22.3 billion combined-cycle gas power plant project in Encinal, Texas, as the first project under its $200 billion investment package for the United States.

Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan made a report on the project and two projects under consideration at the National Assembly's Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee on Tuesday.

The two other projects — the construction of eight nuclear reactors in the United States and a liquefied natural gas development project in Alaska — remain undecided, with further negotiations to continue.

The Texas plant, the capacity of which is expected to reach roughly 6.3 gigawatts, is intended to supply power to a region where demand has surged amid a wave of new semiconductor factories and AI data centers.

Under the plan currently being considered, a 1.4-gigawatt gas turbine facility would be built first to gauge demand and economic viability, followed by the phased addition of 4.9 gigawatts of combined-cycle capacity.

On the nuclear front, Kim said Korea is in talks with the United States to acquire around a 5 to 10 percent stake in Westinghouse, a Pennsylvania-based nuclear company, according to multiple local reports.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]