Korea nears household debt target 4 years early, but lending caps to stay

A customer is seen at a bank loan counter in Seoul on Aug. 5. YONHAP

Korea’s household debt-to-GDP ratio is approaching 80 percent years early, but authorities will maintain lending limits over persistent financial risks.

Korea’s household debt-to-GDP ratio is nearing the government’s 80 percent target four years ahead of schedule, but financial authorities intend to keep caps on overall household lending in place as debt levels remain among the highest in the world.

Korea’s household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at around 81.3 percent at the end of the second quarter of this year, based on estimates using data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

If the estimate proves accurate, it would mark the lowest level in a decade, since the ratio stood at 80.2 percent in the second quarter of 2016.

The government initially aimed to lower the ratio to around 80 percent by 2030, and the estimate suggests Korea was just 1.3 percentage points away from that target at the end of the second quarter.

Despite the rapid decline, financial authorities intend to maintain restrictions on the overall growth of household debt.

“The household debt-to-GDP ratio has stabilized rapidly, but household debt still remains excessively high,” a senior financial authority official said. “We will need to continue managing the overall volume of household debt.”

Bank of Korea's headquarters in central Seoul on Aug. 12, 2025 YONHAP

Although restrictions on the overall volume of household debt were introduced as a temporary measure, authorities are reluctant to lift them because Korea’s household debt remains among the highest in the world.

Korea ranked No. 9 among 44 major economies in terms of household debt-to-GDP ratio in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the BIS.

Countries that had a higher ratio than Korea were Switzerland at 127.0 percent, Australia at 114.1 percent, Canada at 100.0 percent, the Netherlands at 94.6 percent, New Zealand at 91.0 percent, Hong Kong at 88.9 percent, Norway at 87.8 percent and Thailand at 86.7 percent.

Korea fell three places from No. 6 at the end of last year, but its household debt ratio remains high.

Authorities are also reluctant to ease lending restrictions because rapid GDP growth, driven largely by the semiconductor industry, may not translate into stronger domestic demand.

“The BOK’s analysis shows that when the household debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 80 percent, private consumption can weaken,” a financial authority official said. “That is also why we cannot simply allow household debt to increase in line with nominal GDP growth.”

A sign showing information about loans is seen at a bank branch in Seoul on June 24. YONHAP

Experts also say maintaining the restrictions is inevitable given Korea’s housing market conditions.

“If household debt has risen because of higher real estate prices and it is difficult to increase housing supply immediately, there is little choice but to curb household debt growth through overall lending limits,” said Yang Joon-suk, a professor of economics at the Catholic University of Korea.

Some experts, however, warn that maintaining broad lending restrictions even as the household debt ratio approaches the government’s target could create greater side effects. Although the restrictions began as a temporary measure, lifting them could trigger another sharp increase in household debt, potentially making them difficult to ever unwind.

“If artificial caps on overall lending remain in place, higher bank lending rates could increase households’ financial burden, reducing private consumption and slowing the economy,” said Hur Jung, a professor of economics at Sogang University. “Rather than controlling the total volume of lending, it would be better to manage household debt based on its ratio to GDP.”





BY KIM DO-NYUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]