Korea nears $40,000 GNI milestone

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Korea's GDP expands 1% in Q3 on strong exports, investment: BOK
Korea's economy expanded 1 percent in the third quarter, lifted by exports and investment and exceeding the central bank's earlier projection.
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No escaping the power of interest rates
The Bank of Korea's caution on fiscal discipline highlights the risks of turning temporary semiconductor-driven revenue into permanent spending.
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The AI boom has been good for the economy, but not for youth job prospects
The prevalence of AI along with a rigid labor market has pushed more young people into the secondary job market, where they struggle to break out.
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K-beauty, chips push Korean SME exports to Q3 record
Korean small businesses posted a record $33.4 billion in third quarter exports as cosmetics and semiconductor demand surged, with the United States overtaking China as their top market.