A new vehicle identification system aims to help Korean used-car exporters secure preferential tariffs under trade deals.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy said Wednesday it will push to simplify the rules of origin verification of used cars to boost their overseas shipments under free trade deals.

According to the Finance Ministry, the government will adopt a 17-digit vehicle identification number scheme for used cars shipped overseas for rules of origin verification, which will help get preferential tariffs.

The ministry said Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had already reached a deal in October this year to adopt the scheme, which helps used car exporters enjoy preferential tariffs under the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Korea and the UAE.

Korea has been exporting used cars to 20 countries but has had difficulty receiving preferential tariffs due to the verification of rules of origin.





Yonhap