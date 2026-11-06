Korea moves to avert forced stock sales as Wall Street rout rattles markets

Finance and Economy Minister Lee Hyoung-il presides over an emergency economy meeting with economy policymakers at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6. MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY

Authorities will waive margin-loan collateral requirements for three months and prepare additional measures to curb panic selling.

Finance and Economy Minister Lee Hyoung-il on Friday vowed to defend Korean stocks against excessive volatility from a post-election Wall Street rout over AI regulation fears — with the country's robust economic fundamentals as a line of defense.

“U.S. stocks have fallen sharply amid concerns that AI industry regulations could tighten after the midterm elections, and we cannot rule out a ripple effect across global equity markets,” Lee said during an interministerial meeting held in the Government Complex Seoul, in Jongno District, central Seoul. “Relevant authorities will proactively prepare and implement timely, necessary measures to prevent Korean stocks from overreacting relative to the country's economic fundamentals.”

The finance minister cautioned against excessive market anxiety. “Our economy has never been on firmer ground, and experts see no sign of a slowdown in AI investment,” Lee said.

The discussions on measures to contain market volatility continued at an emergency financial market meeting attended by Finance Minister Lee, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin and Bank of Korea Senior Deputy Gov. Kwon Min-soo.

Shortly after the opening bell, trading of the Kospi-listed shares was suspended for 20 minutes, as the benchmark index plunged by more than 8 percent. The index dropped 3.55 percent, or 191.22 points, to 5,186.68 as of 11:59 a.m. after dipping as low as 4,911.28.

The officials attributed the recent plunge in stocks to a mix of regulatory uncertainty surrounding AI data centers and deteriorating investor sentiment worldwide. Senior economic policymakers shared the view that Korean equities had reacted disproportionately to those external pressures, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

To prevent a wave of forced liquidations amid a sharp stock market downturn, authorities agreed to waive collateral maintenance requirements on brokerage margin loans for three months starting Monday. The temporary relief is designed to prevent sharp market declines from triggering forced liquidations that could unleash further selling pressure and deepen the rout.

Brokerage firms are currently required to secure collateral equivalent to at least 140 percent of the money they lend investors to buy stocks. Investors who fail to make up a shortfall risk having their shares forcibly sold by the brokerage.

From left: Finance and Economy Minister Lee Hyoung-il, Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon, Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Chan-jin and Bank of Korea Senior Deputy Gov. Kwon Min-soo arrive at the Central Government Complex in Seoul on Nov. 6. NEWS1

Regulators are also preparing contingency measures that can be activated at once if stock market volatility deepens. They plan to track signs of panic and concentrated buying or selling as they emerge.

Seoul expects Washington's core industrial and supply-chain policies to remain largely unchanged despite Democrats' landslide victory in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Still, the Korean side will closely assess the impact of the shift in congressional power on trade and industrial policy, uphold existing bilateral trade agreements and pursue new partnerships in shipbuilding and energy.

“We recognize the gravity of mounting volatility across global stock markets,” authorities said. “We will monitor the chip industry, policy developments in major economies and cross-border capital flows to contain any further market instability.”





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]