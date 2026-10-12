Korea likely to continue solid growth driven by robust chip exports

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Finance minister stresses need to address supply chain stability
To that end, Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il said that the government will expand the list of strategically important items; replace its current classification system; and build stockpiles of strategic items and diversify import sources.
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Weak won lifts BOK foreign asset returns
The Bank of Korea earned 16.9 trillion won ($12.5 billion) from foreign assets in 2025 as a weaker won and stock market gains boosted returns.
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Korea delays CPTPP bid amid farmer backlash
President Lee Jae Myung has halted a planned 2026 application to the Pacific trade pact, prioritizing trust with farmers and fishers over an immediate push for export diversification.
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More than half of card spending in Korea now skips the plastic
Mobile devices now handle 55.7 percent of card spending in Korea, while cash and ATMs steadily lose ground.