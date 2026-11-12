Korea launches task force against AI-powered cyberattacks

Ha Jung-woo, left, full-time vice chair of the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon during the committee's third plenary meeting in Jung District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6. YONHAP

The task force will explore on-site cybersecurity support for smaller businesses and community facilities before drafting a national strategy by early next year.

A new government task force has been launched to strengthen Korea's ability to withstand and recover from AI-powered cyberattacks, which have become increasingly prevalent around the world.

The National Cyber Resilience Task Force (translated) was launched, the Presidential Council on National Artificial Intelligence Strategy announced Thursday. The task force will bring together private-sector committee members, government officials and representatives from the National Intelligence Service.

The initiative aims to bolster the country's cyber resilience, ensuring that essential national functions and everyday life can continue even during cyberattacks and that affected systems can be restored quickly.

“Recent advances in AI have accelerated the automation and sophistication of cyberattacks, making it increasingly difficult to completely prevent every attack,” the committee said. “Cyber threats are spreading beyond critical infrastructure, including AI data centers, power grids, telecommunications networks and financial systems, to a wide range of digital environments closely tied to everyday life, such as refrigeration and freezing facilities.”

The task force will first assess emerging AI-related cyber threats and identify policy gaps in existing response systems. It will then develop measures to ensure that essential government functions and services can continue operating, be replaced by alternative systems or be restored in the event of a cyberattack.

In particular, the task force plans to consider establishing an on-site support system for small and medium-sized enterprises and local community facilities that may lack sufficient cybersecurity capabilities. The proposed system would provide assistance ranging from vulnerability assessments to guidance on security improvements and recovery measures.

The task force aims to draw up a national strategy to strengthen cyber resilience in the age of superintelligence, along with an implementation plan, by the first quarter of next year.

“In the AI era, the ability to prevent attacks is important, but so is the ability to ensure that people's daily lives do not come to a halt even when attacks occur,” Lee Won-tae, a distinguished professor at Kookmin University who heads the task force, said. “We will develop practical measures to strengthen national cyber resilience.”

Ha Jung-woo, the committee's full-time vice chair, also emphasized his commitment to taking a hands-on approach to the initiative.

“I will personally oversee efforts to bring together the capabilities of relevant government ministries and the private sector, as well as identify and implement key initiatives,” Ha said.





BY IM SOUNG-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]