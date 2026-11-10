Korea job growth masks youth employment slide

Job seekers fill out resumes at a job fair in Busan on Nov. 10. YONHAP

Korea added 139,000 jobs in October, but youth employment fell for the 30th consecutive month.

Korea added 139,000 jobs in October from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, with job growth exceeding the 100,000 mark for the fourth consecutive month.

The number of employed people came to 29.17 million in October, compared with 29.04 million a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Job growth turned positive in June after declining by 40,000 in May, the first drop in 17 months.

The country's jobless rate came to 2 percent last month, down 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

The number of unemployed people totaled 602,000 in October, down 56,000 from the same month in 2025.

The employment rate for people aged 15 to 64 came to 70.4 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

The figure for those aged 15 to 29, on the other hand, fell 1.7 percentage points to 42.9 percent, marking the 30th consecutive month of decline.

The number of employed people in the age group fell by 196,000 from a year earlier, marking the 48th consecutive month of decline.

By sector, manufacturing employment fell by 7,000 jobs, while the construction sector shed 42,000 jobs.

The accommodation and restaurant sector saw a decline of 137,000 jobs, marking the sharpest drop since the 232,000 posted in February 2021. The agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector reported a decrease of 101,000 jobs.

The health care and social welfare sector, on the other hand, added 249,000 jobs, while the transportation sector gained 48,000 jobs.

The number of economically inactive people rose by 179,000 from a year earlier to 16.29 million. The number of people who reported taking a break without seeking work, meanwhile, fell by 69,000 to 2.51 million.





Yonhap