Korea, Japan financial chiefs deepen cooperation on capital markets

Top financial regulators from Korea and Japan agreed to strengthen coordination after discussing market conditions in Seoul.

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Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), left, held a meeting with Japan's Financial Services Agency Commissioner Yutaka Ito in central Seoul on Sept. 29.
Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, left, held a meeting with Japan's Financial Services Agency Commissioner Yutaka Ito in central Seoul on Sept. 29.

Chief financial regulators from Korea and Japan agreed Tuesday to further cooperate on capital market policies.

Lee Eog-weon, chairman of the Financial Services Commission (FSC), met with Japan's Financial Services Agency Commissioner Yutaka Ito earlier in the day.

They exchanged views on the financial situation and agreed to work together to further boost financial cooperation, according to the FSC.


Yonhap

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