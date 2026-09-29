Korea, Japan financial chiefs deepen cooperation on capital markets

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Korea cedes fencing crown at Asian Games with 4 golds as team looks toward 2028 Olympics
The team fell from the top of the fencing medal chart at the Asiad for the first time since 2010 with a haul of 4 golds, four silvers and two bronzes.
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CPTPP membership could raise growth by 0.38% over 10 years, Industry Ministry says
A comprehensive analysis determined the benefit to GDP should Korea enter the Indo-Pacific trade pact.
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Finance minister, BOK governor vow closer coordination on economic risks
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song pledged closer policy coordination to manage inflation, exchange-rate volatility and external economic risks.
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Korea to compete in men's 4x100-meter relay final after successful appeal to overturn disqualification
The team of Kim Si-on, Joel Jin Nwamadi, Daniel Biwesa and Lee Jae-seong was disqualified in the heats of the men's 4x100-meter relay due to an alleged baton exchange rule violation.