Korea investment funds rise 26 percent in first half as ETF assets hit record high

Funds grew soared in the first half as exchange-traded fund assets hit a record 1.73 quadrillion won ($1.2 trillion) by end-June.

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(서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 레버리지 상장지수펀드(ETF)에 출시된 27일 서울 중구 하나은행 딜링룸 현황판에 증시가 표시되고 있다. 2026.5.27/뉴스1
A stock trading app displays the price chart of a Samsung Electronics single-stock leveraged exchange-traded fund on July 15.

The value of Korea's investment funds jumped 26 percent in the first half of this year from six months earlier, thanks to an increase in funds traded on stock exchanges, data showed Friday.

The net asset value of Korean investment funds came to 1.73 quadrillion ($1.2 trillion) as of end-June, up 358 trillion won from the second half of last year, according to the Korea Financial Investment Association.

The gains came as net assets of exchange-traded funds (ETF) soared 72.4 percent from six months earlier to 512 trillion won.

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The tally of ETFs is the highest on record since the investment vehicle launched in the local stock market in 2002.

An ETF refers to an investment fund traded on stock exchanges and invests in a basket of stocks that track an index or commodities and bonds.


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