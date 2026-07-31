Korea investment funds rise 26 percent in first half as ETF assets hit record high

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SK hynix hits price limit, lifts Chey stake over 20 percent
The chip giant surged to its daily price ceiling on heavy foreign buying, boosting Chairman Chey Tae-won’s newly purchased shares by more than 20 percent in a day.
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Higher incomes, rising housing prices drive tax revenue up by 5.5 trillion won in June
Wage hikes and home sales created a marked increase over last year's numbers, with a major jump in the securities transaction tax also playing a key role.
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Kospi jumps on U.S. chip rally as AI optimism returns
Korean stocks rebounded Friday after a brutal week, driven by Korea's semiconductor heavyweights, foreign net buyers and overnight gains by Big Tech.
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Industrial output posts sharpest growth in six years in June on cars, chips
Industrial production rose 2.3 percent in June, with retail sales and facility investment also posting gains as autos and semiconductors led the recovery.