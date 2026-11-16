Korea Inc. on high alert after AI cheating rocks national tax exam

Books to prepare for the Global Samsung Aptitude Test are displayed at a major bookstore in Seoul on Sept. 8. YONHAP

The recent incident comes at a sensitive time for conglomerates in the middle of hiring as tech advancements outpace defenses.

Corporate Korea has been jolted into action by an AI-assisted cheating scandal at a state-administered tax accountant examination, as companies race to prevent similar abuses in their hiring processes.

The top scorer's admission that he cheated with little more than a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI has sent major employers — including Samsung, SK, Hyundai Motor and LG — scrambling to safeguard their aptitude tests, industry sources said Sunday.

For Samsung, the stakes are immediate as its recruitment process across 19 affiliates is underway. Its self-developed aptitude assessment, the Global Samsung Aptitude Test, took place last month. The conglomerate is now preparing for interviews.

SK hynix is accepting applications for entry-level production jobs through Tuesday. Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group and LG Group, meanwhile, recruit year-round to meet staffing needs across their business units.

The vulnerability lies in the tests, which typically come in the second or third stage of a four- or five-step hiring process. Most exams feature a mix of multiple-choice and written-response questions.

For now, the threat remains hypothetical. No major employer has publicly grappled with a recruitment cheating case involving AI or smart devices, but conglomerates are preparing countermeasures.

“We are training proctors to detect smart glasses and will have on-site staff conduct in-person checks during interviews,” a representative from Samsung said.

SK Group has also tightened its pre-exam screening.

“We have long checked candidates for wearable devices such as smartwatches before exams,” said an SK Group spokesperson. “Since the second half of this year, those inspections have expanded to include every candidate’s glasses.”

SK hynix also plans to tighten oversight of online exams, while on-site staff conduct in-person checks of candidates during interviews.

A Samsung Electronics proctor and a test-taker conduct a preliminary briefing for Global Samsung Aptitude Test candidates in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 17. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Effective safeguards still remain elusive, however.

“We have steadily tightened oversight of recruitment exams as concerns over AI misuse have grown, but the technology is advancing faster than our defenses, and we still lack an effective solution,” said a source from a major conglomerate. “For now, we are instructing proctors to monitor test sites closely and refining our criteria for detecting cheating.”

Experts say companies need to move beyond standardized multiple-choice tests and develop more varied ways to assess candidates' practical skills and potential.

“Companies should move away from exams that simply rank candidates and focus instead on practical skills,” said Lee Chae-ho, a professor of business administration at Dongguk University. “More group assignments and panel interviews would help employers assess how well applicants collaborate and solve complex problems, rather than merely how well they perform on tests.”

Prof. Lee also suggested turning AI itself into a tool for assessing candidates rather than treating it solely as a threat to exam integrity.

“Instead of banning AI outright, employers could let candidates use it and see who can produce the most inventive results with genuine workplace applications. The challenge now is not merely to catch cheaters, but to build recruitment systems that identify the skills companies will need in the AI era.”





BY KO SUK-HYUN, KIM IN-KYOUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]