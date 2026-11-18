Household credit reached 20.3 quadrillion won ($1.52 trillion) by September, though weaker demand for home purchases and investment loans slowed quarterly growth.

Korea's household credit growth slowed in the third quarter due to lower demand for home purchases and investment-related loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Outstanding household credit stood at a record 20.3 quadrillion ($1.52 trillion) as of the end of September, up 9.8 trillion won from three months earlier, according to preliminary Bank of Korea (BOK) data.

The on-quarter increase marked the slowest since the first quarter of 2025, when the balance rose 2.7 trillion won.

Household credit refers to credit purchases and loans that financial institutions extend to households.

In detail, household loans stood at 1,896.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 4.7 trillion won from three months earlier, also marking the smallest on-quarter increase since the third quarter of 2025.

Of the total, mortgage lending rose 12.2 trillion won to 1,202.3 trillion won, while non-mortgage loans fell 4.9 trillion won to 694.5 trillion won, the latest findings showed.

The BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged last month at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes, as it assessed economic conditions amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust exports.

The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, citing "pre-emptive action" to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.





Yonhap