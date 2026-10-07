Korea FDI notifications rise 10.8% in Q3 on chip, AI demand

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Global investment banks raise Korea's growth outlook on chip boom
The median growth forecast by major foreign institutions for 2026 was raised to 3.5 percent in September from 3.3 percent in August.
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Samsung, SK hynix cash fuels apartment prices in Gyeonggi semiconductor belt despite tougher housing rules
Home prices in southern Gyeonggi are climbing again as limited supply and employee financing outweigh tighter regulations.
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AMRO lifts Korea growth forecast to 3.3%
The regional surveillance body raised its 2026 forecast for Korea while warning that weaker AI demand and higher energy costs could pose risks.
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Alaska LNG dispute threatens to stall Korea-U.S. security talks
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Korea will invest $54 billion in the Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, but the Asian country has denied the claim.