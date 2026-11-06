Korea fast-tracks nuclear submarine project

The 6,900-ton USS Greeneville, a U.S. Navy Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine, enters a naval base in Nam District, Busan, on Dec. 23, 2025, to load supplies and give its crew a rest. NEWS1

Seoul plans to begin its first nuclear-powered submarine program next year, though U.S. fuel talks remain unresolved.

Korea’s first attempt to build a nuclear-powered submarine is set to start next year without the usual feasibility study, and Korean shipbuilders will compete for the contract to design and build the hull.

But talks with the United States on submarine fuel have stalled since June, and the program’s most sensitive question remains open.

The Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee approved the basic acquisition strategy for the program, called the Jang Bogo N project, on Friday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said. The approval turns the basic plan the government unveiled in May into an actual weapons acquisition program.

The name pairs Jang Bogo, the Navy’s first submarine, with an N for next generation, nuclear power and neo technology.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget exempted the program in August from a feasibility study, which usually takes one to two years. It used an exception for projects tied directly to national security that require a high level of secrecy. The shorter administrative process is expected to speed up the program. A separate in-depth review will be held instead.

Hull design and construction will go to competitive bidding among domestic shipbuilders. Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, which have both built submarines for the Navy, are expected to compete.

The Jang Bogo-class submarine departs Jinhae Naval Base Command in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on its final voyage on Nov. 19, 2025. YONHAP

DAPA plans to draw up a basic system development plan in the first half of next year, then issue a tender, evaluate bids and sign a contract before the year is out. The government will secure the small reactor that powers the submarine and its main weapons on its own and supply them to the builder.

The government aims to launch the first submarine in the mid-2030s and, after testing and evaluation, deploy it in the late 2030s. A design of about 8,000 tons that runs on low-enriched uranium, enriched to below 20 percent, is under consideration.

“The existing Dosan Ahn Chang-ho took about four years to design and five years to build,” a DAPA official said. The official expects a nuclear-powered submarine to take somewhat longer than the 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, the first submarine Korea designed on its own.

The total cost has not been disclosed. Planning and Budget Minister Park Hong-keun estimated it in May at about 28.9 trillion won ($21.3 billion).

President Lee Jae Myung, center, listens as then-Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back presents the basic plan for developing nuclear-powered submarines at the first meeting of the Future Defense Strategy Committee in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on May 26. YONHAP

Korea needs cooperation from the United States to fuel the reactors. In the joint fact sheet that followed President Lee Jae Myung’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in October 2025, Washington pledged to work with Seoul on the project, “including avenues to source fuel.”

Vice-ministerial talks on the fact sheet’s security provisions opened in Seoul in June and covered submarine construction along with uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing rights. A second round planned for Washington in July has yet to take place.

“The Korea-U.S. nuclear cooperation agreement is a civilian agreement, so we do not think it necessarily has to be revised to introduce nuclear-powered submarines,” an official from the Ministry of National Defense said. A separate agreement, like the one Australia signed under Aukus, is also possible, the official said.

Whether the project can start next year before the talks with Washington conclude is another matter. “It seems that will take a policy and political judgment,” a DAPA official said.

The committee also chose the S-92A+, made by Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky, as the next presidential helicopter. The 873 billion won program will replace the current presidential helicopters from 2031. Lockheed Martin was the only bidder, and its helicopter met the required performance standards.





BY YOON JI-WON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]