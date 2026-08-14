Korea faces 15% U.S. drone tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 11. AP/YONHAP

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 100 percent ad valorem tariff on certain drones, docking stations and critical components but capped the rate for imports from Korea and other allies at 15 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a proclamation imposing tariffs of up to 100 percent on drones and drone components while capping the rate for imports from Korea at 15 percent.

Korea secured the same 15 percent tariff rate applied to other key U.S. allies, including Japan and the European Union.

The U.S. president ordered a 100 percent ad valorem tariff on drones with certain sizes or capabilities deemed sensitive from a national security standpoint, docking stations and some critical components. The measures cover drones with a maximum takeoff weight that exceeds 25 kilograms (55.1 pounds) and drones equipped with thermal imaging capabilities.

A 25 percent ad valorem tariff will apply to smaller drones not subject to the 100 percent duty and not equipped with certain capabilities that pose a threat to national security, as well as other drone components.

The 100 percent tariff will take effect 21 days after signing, or at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 3. The lower 25 percent duty has a 180-day grace period and will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2027.

However, tariffs on drones, components and software technologies imported from Korea, the EU, Japan, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Taiwan will be capped at 15 percent. Those imported from the United Kingdom will be subject to a 10 percent cap.

In the same proclamation, Trump also announced that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has submitted a report on a Section 232 investigation under the 1962 Trade Expansion Act into the national security impact of imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), or drones, and related components.

“[Lutnick] found that UAS and UAS components are essential to the national and economic security of the United States,” he said.

The White House described drones as a key technology in modern armed conflict and critical for present and future U.S. military operations.

“President Trump’s drone tariff program will protect the national security of the United States and its defense and defense-adjacent industrial base, supporting and creating American jobs,” the White House said.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]