Korea extends current account surplus in July amid strong exports

Bank of Korea's headquarters in central Seoul on Aug. 12, 2025 YONHAP

Korea’s current account surplus reached $42 billion in July, the second-largest monthly total on record, as exports surged amid global AI demand.

Korea posted a current account surplus in July, central bank data showed Friday, led by robust exports amid the global AI boom.

The current account surplus totaled $42 billion in July, down $7.7 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Compared to the same month a year earlier, the figure jumped $30.1 billion.

It marked the second-largest monthly figure following $49.7 billion set in June. It was also the highest for any July.

The BOK said the goods account posted a surplus of $40.4 billion in July, as exports shot up 65.3 percent on year to $100.4 billion.

The central bank added that the primary income account also logged a $4.4 billion surplus following an increase in equity income.

Korea has reported a current account surplus every month since May 2023, making July the 39th consecutive month the balance has remained in the black.

In 2025, the country posted its largest annual surplus on record at $123.1 billion, exceeding the previous high of $105.1 billion set in 2015.



Yonhap