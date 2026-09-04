Korea extends current account surplus in July amid strong exports

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Kospi opens higher on eased U.S. rate-hike woes
Kospi opened 1.14 percent higher Friday after dovish Federal Reserve remarks eased concerns over further U.S. rate hikes.
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Closing the books: Korea to pay off last financial-crisis debt after 30 years
The government plans to repay the final 7.9 trillion won in public-fund debt in 2027, closing a three-decade financial-crisis legacy.
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Kospi shows slight rise as oil prices ease on U.S. reassurances
Seoul shares closed higher as easing oil prices soothed Middle East inflation concerns, while the won strengthened against the dollar.
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Fierce competition, anxiety over schooling may have cost Korea a quarter of its births
A recent study found that intense private education spending and status fears may have reduced Korea's birth rate by 28 percent.