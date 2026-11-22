Export and import cargo is stacked at Sinseondae Pier in Nam District, Busan, on Nov. 19, the day that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said that Korea's exports this year had topped $1 trillion. Korea is the fourth country to reach that mark after the United States, Germany and China. YONHAP

Korea posted $595.3 billion in exports in the first seven months of the year, ranking No. 5, with semiconductor exports accounting for 30.5 percent of total exports; it is expected to finish fourth by the end of the year.

Korea is expected to rank No. 4 globally in annual exports this year after its cumulative exports surpassed $1 trillion for the first time last week, data showed on Sunday.

According to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and UN Comtrade, a trade statistics database run by the United Nations, Korea posted $595.3 billion in exports in the first seven months of the year.

It ranked No. 5. China ranked first with $2.52 trillion, followed by the United States with $1.44 trillion, Germany with $1.12 trillion and the Netherlands with $627.7 billion.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said that it believes Korea overtook the Netherlands after July as exports accelerated, driven by strong semiconductor shipments following an AI boom.

The ministry said that Korea is expected to finish the year as the world’s fourth largest exporter, with annual shipments reaching $1.17 trillion.

However, WTO and UN data showed that Korea ranked No. 8 when semiconductor exports were excluded from its total shipments.

Korea’s nonsemiconductor exports totaled $413.6 billion over the seven months, trailing Mexico with $468.8 billion, Italy with $465.8 billion and Japan with $428.8 billion.

Semiconductor exports accounted for 30.5 percent of the country’s total exports over the cited period, the second-highest share among the top 10 exporting countries, behind Taiwan with 32.4 percent.

Separate government data showed that the share of semiconductors in Korea’s exports has risen sharply in recent months, reaching 47.5 percent in August, 49.9 percent in September and 49 percent in October.

Experts have pointed out that such growing reliance on semiconductors could make the country susceptible to external shocks, such as a downturn in the semiconductor cycle, and undermine the sustainability of its export growth.

They have called for further efforts to identify new sources of export growth to reduce Korea’s reliance on semiconductors and maintain the export growth momentum.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan expressed concern over what industries could emerge as the next major growth engines after semiconductors at a meeting with the heads of six major business associations on Friday.





Yonhap