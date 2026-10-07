Korea Exchange delays small-cap delistings after court backs two companies

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Kospi drops nearly 2 percent as bond yield worries hit tech stocks
Seoul shares extended losses for a second session as foreign and institutional selling weighed on Samsung Electronics and other technology stocks.
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Kospi opens lower despite falling oil prices, bond yields
Stocks opened 1.11 percent lower Wednesday as technology shares declined despite easing oil prices and bond yields.
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Police open formal AI bank hack probe
Korean police have assigned 28 investigators to trace a wave of AI-assisted cyberattacks targeting financial companies.
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Kospi falls as tech stocks slide, bond yield concerns rise
The benchmark index reversed early gains to close lower as multidecade-high bond yields pressured technology stocks, while the won strengthened against the dollar.