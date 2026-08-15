Korea dismisses chief trade negotiator as U.S. pressure mounts

Yeo Han-koo was removed by administrative order as Seoul faces sensitive trade talks with Washington over investment commitments and other disputes.

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Yeo Han-koo speaks at a Seoul plant policy forum beside a sign displaying industrial facilities.
Yeo Han-koo speaks at the 2026 Plant Policy Forum in Yeouido, western Seoul on July 2.

Yeo Han-koo, who as Korea's chief trade negotiator helped lead tariff talks with the United States, has been dismissed from his post by administrative order, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

"Yeo has been dismissed by administrative order," a ministry official said on Saturday. "We were notified by the presidential office the day before."

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The removal of the official at the center of working-level trade negotiations comes at a sensitive time for Korea-U.S. trade relations as Seoul faced pressure to increase investment commitments under Section 301 of the U.S. Trade Act and questions surrounding the e-commerce company Coupang.

Yeo previously served as director-general for trade policy and later as chief trade negotiator at the ministry under the Moon Jae-in administration, before being reappointed to the chief negotiator role when the Lee Jae Myung administration took office.

"Because this was a decision made by the appointing authority, we don't know the specific background," the ministry official said. "We will do our best to ensure there is no disruption to our work."


BY HYEON YE-SEUL   [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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