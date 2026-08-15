Korea dismisses chief trade negotiator as U.S. pressure mounts

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Trump says he will declare Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory 'pretty soon'
The president cited U.S. naval control of the vital energy shipping route as disruptions keep global oil and gas markets on edge.
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BTS's U.S. favorability hits record 46% in Q2: Poll
The share of Americans who said that they have a positive impression of BTS reached a record 46 percent, 12 percentage points higher than the initial 2021 figure of 34 percent.
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Exports fuel Korea's stronger economic recovery
The finance ministry upgraded its outlook as exports surged and consumption improved, while inflation and vulnerable jobs remain concerns.
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Pyongyang slams Washington’s new nuclear strategy as an offensive posture
North Korea condemned a proposed U.S. nuclear strategy as lowering the threshold for nuclear use and said it will strengthen its self-defense nuclear deterrent.