Korea, Czech Republic review Dukovany nuclear power plant project

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Hanwha Life brings youth financial literacy program to Indonesia
Hanwha Life and Save the Children are teaching financial literacy to teenagers in Bandung amid rising concerns over online scams, illegal loans and gambling.
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Why driverless trucks could beat cars to full autonomy
Hyundai and Kia will test Level 4 autonomous trucks on Korean logistics routes, where fixed paths could speed commercialization.
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EV insurance claims outpace premiums as repair costs climb
Soaring repair costs for electric vehicles, particularly imported models, are pushing Korean insurers’ claims above premium income.
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HD KSOE lands $1.44 billion HMM order for eight LNG-fueled ships
The HD Hyundai shipbuilding unit will deliver the eight 13,000-TEU dual-fuel container vessels to HMM by 2029.