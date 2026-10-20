Korea, Czech Republic review Dukovany nuclear power plant project

Seoul and Prague confirmed the nuclear plant project is on track while discussing broader industry cooperation and European Union regulatory concerns.

Korea and the Czech Republic have reviewed progress in their joint nuclear energy project and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation in the sector, the Ministry of Trade Industry and Resources said Tuesday.

The virtual meeting between Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and his Czech counterpart, Karel Havlicek, came after a Korean consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power formally signed a contract to build the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic last year.

During the third meeting of the Dukovany Steering Committee, the two sides confirmed the project is proceeding as planned and discussed deepening cooperation in the global nuclear energy industry.

Kim, meanwhile, expressed concerns over the European Union's Industrial Accelerator Act, saying it could hinder participation by non-EU countries in the region's nuclear energy industry. He asked Prague to make diplomatic efforts to ensure the act does not adversely affect bilateral ties.

The two sides plan to hold the fourth committee meeting in Korea this year, alongside business events to promote exchanges between nuclear energy companies from both countries.





Yonhap