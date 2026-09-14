Korea auto insurers post first loss in six years

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KRX after-hours debut draws 1.8 trillion won
Korea's first KRX after-hours session traded 1.8 trillion won ($1.3 billion)in stocks, extending real-time trading until 8 p.m.
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Kospi closes down 3.26% on talks of AI development slowdown, Hormuz tension
The main bourse ended the day 225.54 points down at 6,684.37 as AI bigwigs expressed support for caution in an unusual move.
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Kospi opens sharply lower amid Middle East uncertainty
Seoul shares opened more than 3 percent lower as suspended talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz heightened Middle East concerns and lifted oil prices.
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The chip boom and a currency paradox: How a stronger won may soften Samsung, SK hynix earnings
A surge in semiconductor exports has strengthened the won, cutting into earnings forecasts for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.