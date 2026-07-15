Korea adds 63,000 jobs in June despite weak manufacturing

Students crowd the 2026 Seoul Career and Job Fair at aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on July 14. YONHAP

Korea added 63,000 jobs in June after a May decline, but manufacturing losses continued for a 24th straight month.

Korea added 63,000 jobs in June from a year earlier, government data showed Wednesday, marking the first rebound in two months, although manufacturing sector jobs continued to lose ground.

The number of employed people came to 29.15 million in June, compared with 29.09 million a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

Job growth remained in the 200,000 range in February and March before slowing to 74,000 in April. It then contracted by 40,000 in May, marking the first decline in 17 months.

The country's jobless rate came to 2.8 percent last month, unchanged from a year earlier. The number of unemployed people totaled 834,000 in June, up 10,000 from a year earlier.

The employment rate for people aged 15 to 29 came to 43.9 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from a year earlier.

The employment rate for Koreans aged 15 to 64 edged down 0.1 percentage point to 70.2 percent, while that for those aged 65 and older rose 0.8 percentage point to 41.8 percent.

By sector, the number of jobs in the health and social welfare services sector increased by 214,000 from a year earlier, with positions in the arts, sports and recreation-related services sector also rising by 55,000.

Other major gainers included the transportation and logistics sector, which added 48,000 jobs.

The report, however, showed the manufacturing sector lost 97,000 jobs in June from a year earlier. The agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector shed 95,000 jobs.

Jobs in the manufacturing sector declined from a year earlier for the 24th consecutive month.

The number of economically inactive people rose by 181,000 from a year earlier. The number of people reporting that they were not working and simply resting increased by 5,000 to 2.43 million.





Yonhap