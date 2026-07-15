Korea adds 63,000 jobs in June despite weak manufacturing

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Hourly minimum wage set at 10,700 won for 2027
The 3.7 percent increase, finalized after deadlocked talks and a vote, leaves both labor and business groups dissatisfied.
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Import prices fall at fastest clip in 3.5 years in June on oil price decline
Lower oil prices drove Korea’s import prices down 4.4 percent in June, marking the sharpest monthly decline in three and a half years, Bank of Korea data showed.
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Housing policy forum fails to get off the ground with 'venue for civil complaints'
Experts who attended the event were left disappointed that the Land Ministry invited participants to take the lead while failing to offer a proposal.
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Labor, management only 200 won apart in latest minimum wage proposals
Negotiators narrowed their proposed rates for next year as talks entered a final push before the mid-July deadline.