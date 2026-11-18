Korea Gas Corp. says the $44 billion Alaska LNG project faces major commercial and construction hurdles despite U.S. pressure for Seoul to join.

SEJONG — Korea Gas Corp. (Kogas) CEO Hong Eui-rak struck a cautious tone on the $44 billion Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, which could count toward the $350 billion investment pledge Seoul made to Washington last year, calling it a “difficult” undertaking.

“From our standpoint, it’s an extremely difficult project,” Hong told reporters at a press conference in Sejong on Wednesday. “The United States will keep pushing, and I understand Korea is reviewing it for diplomatic reasons, so we keep being asked to take part. But it is genuinely hard to move forward.”

Hong’s assessment came two months after Seoul agreed to review the project as part of the $200 billion energy and high-tech industry portion of its $350 billion investment pledge to the United States.

Korea Gas Corp. cannot commit to the project on its own, but it is the state-controlled company that handles two-thirds of Korea’s LNG imports. If the government signs on, Kogas would certainly be the one to participate, and it could be in the form of taking an equity stake.

That is a model Kogas already uses. It holds minority stakes in LNG projects in Australia, Canada and Mozambique, and in return lifts a share of their output, which it can ship home or sell elsewhere depending on market conditions. Alaska, he made clear, is a different matter.

At the government’s request, a team of Kogas officials traveled to Alaska for due diligence, but they found mostly empty land, with little work underway, according to a Kogas official who explained the background.

“In the near term, the climate makes it hard to work in either summer or winter,” he said. “I don’t know how it will turn out, but it’s a very difficult project.”

Korea’s willingness to consider the project was a notable reversal from last year, when Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan told lawmakers it was a “high-risk” venture that would be hard to justify as an investment.

Alaska LNG would carry gas from the North Slope through an 800-mile pipeline to a liquefaction plant in Nikiski, in southern Alaska, for export to Asia. Similar efforts have failed for decades because of punishing Arctic construction conditions, soaring costs and volatile gas prices.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, right, speaks about an energy infrastructure project in his state as U.S. President Donald Trump listens at the White House in Washington on Sept. 30. REUTERS/YONHAP

Recent estimates suggest it could cost more than twice as much as comparable projects on the Gulf Coast.

Seoul has faced mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to join, and its official position is that it will decide only after assessing the project’s commercial viability.

Trump, however, has spoken as if the matter were settled. At a dinner Tuesday with leaders attending the Asean summit in Manila, he said the United States had approved “a colossal liquefied natural gas pipeline in Alaska,” adding, “Thanks to a historic investment from South Korea.”

Hong also pledged to diversify Korea’s LNG supply by expanding the company’s overseas equity stakes.

“Including Australia, Canada and Mozambique, our volumes could reach about five million tons by 2030,” Hong said. “I’ve told our people to push that higher.”

When Qatar, one of Korea’s major suppliers, declared force majeure after the Iran war damaged its facilities, Kogas turned to cargoes from projects it partly owns.

“Our dependence on the Middle East is about 26 percent now,” Hong said. “In two years, it should be around 18 percent.”

Kogas holds a 5 percent stake in LNG Canada, the Shell-led project that supplies it with 700,000 tons a year, and an expansion approved this year will double the project’s capacity. Canadian cargoes are especially valuable because they bypass the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war.

In Australia, Kogas holds 15 percent of Gladstone LNG, which recently returned to profit, and 10 percent of Prelude.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]