K-Monster commeth

A model shows off doll products at the K-Monster pop-up store in Lotte Department Store's Lotte World Mall branch in southern Seoul on Oct. 25.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
A model shows off plushies at the K-Monster pop-up store in Lotte Department Store's Lotte World Mall branch in southern Seoul on Oct. 25. Lotte Department Store said Sunday it is running a pop-up store for K-Monster, a K-character brand inspired by guardian spirits from traditional Korean folktales, from Oct. 22 through Nov. 3.

A model shows off plushies at the K-Monster pop-up store in Lotte Department Store's Lotte World Mall branch in southern Seoul on Oct. 25. Lotte Department Store said Sunday it will operate the pop-up store for K-Monster, a K-character brand inspired by guardian spirits from traditional Korean folktales, from Oct. 22 through Nov. 3.

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