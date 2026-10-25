K-Monster commeth

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Korea adds more winter flights to Japan, China
International weekly flights will rise 7.6 percent this winter, exceeding prepandemic levels as travel demand remains strong.
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Bake it till you make it
Desserts and other entries are on display at the 23rd Korea Local Food Culture Festival & International Top Chef Grand Prix Festival at the aT Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Oct. 25.
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Hyundai, Kia China sales dip below 10,000
The Korean automakers' combined September sales in China fell 39 percent from a year earlier as demand remained weak despite new EV launches.
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CJ targets $1.13 billion in sales for Hetbahn, bets on multigrain for growth
CJ CheilJedang aims to lift Hetbahn sales to 1.5 trillion won ($1.13 billion) by 2028 through protein-rich multigrain rice and a larger U.S. push.