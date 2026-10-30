Kiwoom Securities net profit down 26% to 238.6 billion won in Q3

The earnings fell short of market expectations, as the average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 335.3 billion won ($251 million).

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The headquarters of Kiwoom Securities in Yeouido, western Seoul, is seen on Oct. 28, 2023.
The headquarters of Kiwoom Securities in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 28, 2023

Kiwoom Securities on Friday reported a third quarter net income of 238.6 billion won ($178.6 million), down 26 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-to-September period fell 0.7 percent on year to 406.1 billion won. Revenue, on the other hand, increased 105.7 percent to 6.93 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 335.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.


Yonhap

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