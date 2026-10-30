Kiwoom Securities net profit down 26% to 238.6 billion won in Q3

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Hanmi Semiconductor’s Q3 operating profit rises 33.9 percent despite modest sales growth
The chip equipment maker estimated operating earnings of 90.8 billion won ($67.9 million) for the third quarter, with sales reaching 181 billion won.
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APR Q3 net income rises 47.6% as Medicube revenue doubles
Beauty tech company APR reported sharply higher third quarter revenue and profit, though net income fell short of analyst expectations.
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Hyundai Glovis Q3 net profit jumps 46.2% to 574.2 billion won
The logistics firm reported 574.2 billion won in third quarter net income, beating market expectations as revenue rose 23.1 percent.
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LG CNS net income down 21.1% to 83 billion won in Q3
LG CNS's earnings failed to meet market expectations, as the average estimate of its net profit by analysts stood at 113.3 billion won ($84.6 million).