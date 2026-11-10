KIS offers Morgan Stanley research to Korean retail investors

Korea Investment & Securities CEO Miller Sunghwan Kim, right, and Mike Levin, head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management Asia, pose for a photo after signing a strategic partnership at Korea Investment & Securities’ headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 9. KIS

Korea Investment & Securities will offer Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s global market research through its app and website under a new partnership.

Korea Investment & Securities (KIS) has begun providing research from Morgan Stanley Investment Management to Korean retail investors, giving them access to the global investment manager’s overseas market analysis, the Seoul-based brokerage said on Tuesday.

The exclusive arrangement follows a strategic partnership signed by the two companies in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Monday.

Under the agreement, KIS will make Morgan Stanley’s global market outlooks, economic analyses and other research materials available through its mobile trading app and website.

As part of the partnership, KIS also plans to host client seminars featuring Morgan Stanley’s global strategists and explore further collaboration in customized solutions, including wrap accounts.

“As the global investment environment becomes increasingly complex, client demand is growing not only for high-quality investment products, but also for reliable, professional investment insights,” said Korea Investment & Securities CEO Miller Sunghwan Kim. “By providing professional investment insights and high-quality financial products, we will continue to broaden the range of investment options available to our clients and enhance the quality of our wealth management services.”





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]



