Kia’s Q3 profit slips as exchange rates overshadow tariff-driven operating gains

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Germany says EU car rules target 'certain country,' but Korean vehicles could still hit speed bump
A German official said Hyundai and Kia vehicles made in Europe could qualify under proposed EU rules, though strict local-content requirements remain under negotiation.
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Samsung chief set to visit Japan ahead of company's 57th anniversary
Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is reportedly set to travel to Japan a day before the company's 57th anniversary of Samsung Electronics' founding, with the company not scheduled to mark the occasion with a ceremony.
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Hanmi Semiconductor’s Q3 operating profit rises 33.9 percent despite modest sales growth
The chip equipment maker estimated operating earnings of 90.8 billion won ($67.9 million) for the third quarter, with sales reaching 181 billion won.
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APR Q3 net income rises 47.6% as Medicube revenue doubles
Beauty tech company APR reported sharply higher third quarter revenue and profit, though net income fell short of analyst expectations.