Kia's Q2 profit rises 2.6 percent despite U.S. tariffs, global challenges

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Four financial groups post record 11.34 trillion won in half-year profit
Booming securities and asset management earnings due to the surging stock market offset slower bank growth.
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Court orders SK chairman to pay ex-wife 944 billion won
A Seoul appeals court ruled Friday that Chey Tae-won should pay 944 billion won ($644 million) in cash to his former wife Roh Soh-yeong while reaffirming that his SK shares are marital property.
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Cup ramyeon, doughnuts and bread all to get pricier in the next 10 days
Nongshim, Dunkin' Korea and Tous les Jours will raise prices on popular items from July 31 to Aug. 2 amid higher import, packaging and shipping costs.
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Semiconductor gold rush? Not if you're a supplier.
Korea’s smaller chip suppliers and manufacturers are being battered by labor shortages, a weak won and rising input costs even as major semiconductor giants post hefty profits.