Kia's domestic electrified vehicle sales surges 41.9% to top 300,000 units

Kia's sales of electrified vehicles, including EVs and hybrid models, came to 300,048 as of Nov. 9, making it the first automaker to reach the milestone in Korea in a single year.

Kia said on Sunday that its domestic sales of electrified vehicles surpassed 300,000 units this year as of Monday, making it the first automaker to reach the milestone in Korea in a single year.

Kia, an automaking affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said its sales of electrified vehicles, including EVs and hybrid models, came to 300,048 units, up 41.9 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales of electrified vehicles first topped 100,000 units in 2021, reaching 109,741 before exceeding 200,000 in 2024 at 222,085.

Of this year’s tally, EVs accounted for 120,360 units, more than doubling from a year earlier and marking the first time that an automaker has sold more than 100,000 EVs in Korea in a single year.

Sales of hybrid models over the period rose 16.9 percent to 179,688 units.

Kia added that its overall domestic sales this year came to 502,286 units, with electrified models accounting for 59.7 percent of the total.

Among EVs, the EV3 led sales with 30,455 units, followed by the EV5 with 28,971 and the PV5 with 24,266.

Among hybrid models, the Sorento hybrid posted sales of 70,176 units, followed by the Carnival and Sportage hybrid models with 46,056 and 19,264, respectively.





Yonhap