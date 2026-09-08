Kia, Hyundai Rotem step up second-half hiring in AI, aerospace

Kia will assess applicants’ AI problem-solving skills in its second-half hiring drive, while Hyundai Rotem recruits aerospace talent for propulsion and hypersonic engine roles.

Hyundai Motor Group's Kia and Hyundai Rotem are both opening hiring for the second half of the year.

One change in Kia's hiring process is that it will test job applicants on how well they solve problems using AI when its drive opens on Sept. 15, a step the carmaker says is a first for the industry.

Applicants will be handed a problem to analyze and work through with AI. They will be judged on how they do it, in what Kia calls a search for "human-AI collaborative talent."

"In an age when AI and humans solve problems together, Kia is looking beyond people who can simply handle AI, for people who can work with AI to create new possibilities," a Kia representative said.

The company is recruiting across 30 fields including production and manufacturing, IT, business planning, corporate support and research and development.

It is taking on new graduates and experienced staff together, with its entry-level intake expected to be the largest in three years. Applications for entry-level roles run from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29 and for experienced hires from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.

Visitors to the Hyundai Rotem booth examine a ducted ramjet engine and a hypersonic dual ramjet engine at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 20, 2025. NEWS1

Hyundai Rotem is taking applications until Sept. 20 for its aerospace division, the first time it has run a recruitment drive for that business alone. The company said it wants to sharpen its position in a fast-growing aerospace market and move the work along more quickly.

The 14 roles on offer cover ducted ramjet engines, hypersonic engines, methane engines and propulsion system test facilities.

"Hyundai Rotem's aerospace business, reaching toward the boundless sky and space, is a cradle of advanced technological innovation," a Hyundai Rotem representative said. "We will keep seeking out talented people who can lead next-generation aerospace technology and help drive the growth of the domestic industry."





BY KO SUK-HYUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]