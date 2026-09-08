Kia, Hyundai Rotem step up second-half hiring in AI, aerospace

"In an age when AI and humans solve problems together, Kia is looking beyond people who can simply handle AI, for people who can work with AI to create new possibilities," a Kia representative said.
The company is recruiting across 30 fields including production and manufacturing, IT, business planning, corporate support and research and development.
It is taking on new graduates and experienced staff together, with its entry-level intake expected to be the largest in three years. Applications for entry-level roles run from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29 and for experienced hires from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.
Hyundai Rotem is taking applications until Sept. 20 for its aerospace division, the first time it has run a recruitment drive for that business alone. The company said it wants to sharpen its position in a fast-growing aerospace market and move the work along more quickly.
The 14 roles on offer cover ducted ramjet engines, hypersonic engines, methane engines and propulsion system test facilities.
"Hyundai Rotem's aerospace business, reaching toward the boundless sky and space, is a cradle of advanced technological innovation," a Hyundai Rotem representative said. "We will keep seeking out talented people who can lead next-generation aerospace technology and help drive the growth of the domestic industry."
BY KO SUK-HYUN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.