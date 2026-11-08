Kia expected to meet annual sales target for first time in 12 years

Kia's aggregate sales stood at 2,769,954 vehicles by the end of October, accounting for 82.7 percent of its 2026 sales target of 3.35 million vehicles.

Kia is expected to meet its annual sales target for the first time in 12 years, boosted by the launch of new vehicles tailored to regional power train demands, industry data showed on Sunday.

Aggregate sales of the Korean automaker stood at 2,769,954 vehicles by the end of October, up 5.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the data. The number of cars sold domestically rose 7.4 percent on year, and those sold overseas increased 4.5 percent.

The January-to-October sales figure accounts for 82.7 percent of the company’s 2026 sales target of 3.35 million vehicles.

Should its sales continue at the current average of over 291,000 per month for the rest of the year, the company will meet its annual target for the first time since 2014, according to industry watchers.

Kia has repeatedly failed to meet its annual sales targets since 2014, when it sold more than 3 million vehicles globally for the first time since its founding.

The company’s robust sales so far this year may be attributed to the rollout of new models that aligned with regional power train demands, local watchers said.

Kia has released an array of new models since last year, including the midsize Tasman pickup truck and two new all-electric vehicles: the Kia EV4 and Kia EV5.

In the third quarter alone, sales of its hybrid EVs in the United States spiked 118 percent on year to around 69,000, helping the company secure its first double-digit market share in the United States.

Global EV sales also rose 75.4 percent from a year earlier, with the Western Europe region accounting for around half of the total.

Kia plans to continue what it calls a “golden cycle” with rollouts of new face-lifted models and full changes.

The company said in a recent meeting with institutional investors that it plans to launch a revamped midsize K5 sedan in March, as well as full-change models of its Kia Carnival multipurpose vehicle and the Sorrento SUV in 2028.

Kia expects its total sales volume to reach over 3.4 million vehicles in 2027.





Yonhap