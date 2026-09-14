Kia debuts its PV7 in Hannover at IAA Transportation 2026

Kia introduced its larger PV7 purpose-built electric vehicle at the German trade show, targeting Korea and Europe launches in 2027.

Kia said Monday it unveiled the PV7, its second purpose-built vehicle (PBV), at the world's largest commercial vehicle exhibition in Germany.

The Korean automaker introduced the large electric PBV at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, following the debut of its first dedicated PBV, the PV5, in February 2025.

The larger PV7 features a spacious, flat cabin and cargo area, along with a high-capacity battery, a high-efficiency electric drive system and an 800-volt charging architecture.

The vehicle offers a driving range of more than 460 kilometers (286 miles) on a single charge and can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 25 minutes using a 350-kilowatt fast charger.

Kia said it will initially launch the PV7 Cargo Long and PV7 Passenger Long, both about 5.3 meters long, in Korea and Europe in the second half of 2027.

The automaker plans to roll out 23 PV7 variants and conversion models in phases globally, expanding its PBV lineup to meet a wide range of commercial and mobility needs using its flexible body system.





Yonhap