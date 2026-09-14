Kia debuts its PV7 in Hannover at IAA Transportation 2026

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Blizzard returns with StarCraft, Diablo V but fans will have to wait
BlizzCon’s StarCraft and Diablo V reveals energized fans, though both major releases are still years away.
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Samsung Heavy lands $1.2 billion ship deal as Korean shipbuilders chase next LNG boom
The Korean shipbuilder’s major order highlights a rebounding liquefied natural gas carrier market as rivals expand into offshore facilities, AI operations and floating data centers.
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Prosecutors seek warrants for 8 current, former petrochemical executives on suspicion of price-fixing
Seven companies are suspected of colluding on the prices of PVC, plasticizers, caustic soda and other products, earning trillions of won.
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Attack on crucial Saudi oil pipeline unlikely to have long-term impact, Industry Ministry tells businesses
The attack on critical infrastructure will not devastate supply as local oil refiners have secured more than 90 percent of the crude needed through October.