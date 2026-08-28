Kia avoids strike for sixth straight year as union approves wage deal

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SK Telecom, Kakao and KT chosen for public AI service project
The three tech giants will develop government-backed AI services, with beta tests planned before a year-end launch.
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Why Korea’s suicide drone, far pricier than a Shahed, crashed seconds after launch
Korea's defense agency says a launcher door defect, not the aircraft, caused a Korean-built loitering munition to crash during a sea trial.
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AI chip boom drove global foundry market growth of nearly 30% in Q2: Report
Global pure-play foundry revenue rose 29 percent year on year in the second quarter, with TSMC retaining its lead and Samsung Electronics holding second place.
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Mask, Covid-19 test kit sales jump at convenience stores amid signs of resurgence