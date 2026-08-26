Kia averts strike with tentative pay deal

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SK Biopharmaceuticals signs $795 million licensing deal with Biohaven for epilepsy drug
The Korean bio company said Wednesday it signed a global exclusive licensing agreement with Biohaven Bioscience Ireland Limited, the Irish subsidiary of Biohaven, for the epilepsy drug candidate Opakalim.
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Forget your tired, old Hyundai Elantra. This one's back with an expensive look and a price tag to match.
A sportier exterior and impressive interior features and attention to detail come together to form a car worth considering — especially against the sticker.
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LG Innotek recruits U.S. AI talent
The company hosted graduate students and experienced engineers from leading U.S. universities in Los Angeles to showcase its technology roadmap.
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Massive bonus, narrow loss: SK hynix union vote sends wage deal back to square one
The deal would have allocated 60 percent of the annual performance bonus as shares, a split that the union narrowly rejected.