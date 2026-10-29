KHNP vows ‘no delay’ in Czech nuclear project after talks with builders collapse

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power says it will quickly choose a new Korean contractor for its $19.3 billion Czech reactor project after negotiations with Daewoo E&C and Doosan Enerbility broke down.

SEJONG — Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) insisted its $19.3 billion Czech nuclear deal remains on track to be completed on time despite the collapse of talks with its builders, Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C) and Doosan Enerbility.

“KHNP will immediately begin selecting a new contractor and complete the deal before July 2027,” Choi Il-kyung, senior executive vice president of KHNP’s business development and management division, said at a press briefing at the Sejong government complex on Thursday, adding that completing construction on time “is their top priority.”

“The Czech government has already been aware of the situation for a few months and agreed to help us to ensure this situation won’t be misused in Europe, particularly in France, which was our rival in the bid,” he added.

KHNP signed the 400 billion koruna ($19.3 billion) deal in June 2025 with Elektrarna Dukovany II, a subsidiary of Czech state-controlled utility CEZ, to build two reactors, units 5 and 6, at the Dukovany plant. KHNP selected the Daewoo-Doosan consortium as its builder in 2018. Daewoo holds a 55 percent stake and Doosan 45 percent.

The scheduled timeline calls for a construction permit in 2029 and commissioning in late 2036. Daewoo holds 55 percent of the consortium and Doosan 45 percent.

The central dispute began when the consortium, facing larger work volumes and rising unit costs, sought to abandon the lump-sum, fixed-price arrangement the two sides had agreed on.

KHNP countered that the lump-sum, fixed-price structure, the Czech government’s top requirement when it signed the deal, is standard international practice, noting that it built its domestic reactors and the Barakah reactors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the same terms.

“What the Daewoo consortium is demanding of us is more than KHNP can bear, and they have repeated the same terms for months,” Choi said, putting the gap at well over 1 trillion won.

“We concluded that walking away now was the right call to keep the project on schedule.”

A view of the new Dukovany nuclear power plant site in the Czech Republic. YONHAP

Daewoo swiftly pushed back, saying it had accepted the unit prices it submitted to KHNP in January 2024 and kept offering revised proposals until Thursday’s final deadline, only to be told unilaterally that talks were over.

The builder argued that the lump-sum structure would force it to absorb large increases in work volume with no change in cost, and said KHNP had rejected its request to extend negotiations to Dec. 31.

“Unlike the APR1400, which has a proven design and construction record, the APR1000 is being built for the first time anywhere in the world, and applying a lump-sum contract to it requires careful review,” Daewoo said in its statement. “Applying the same model across the board could shift excessive risk onto the builder.”

Doosan, however, distanced itself from the statement as of press time, saying that it would take part in the new tender. It did not specify whether it would bid with Daewoo or another partner.

KHNP said the tender would be open only to Korean construction companies. Although the contract allows it to bar Daewoo and Doosan, KHNP said it would accept their bids for fairness.

Doosan’s separate contracts to supply the reactors and turbine generators, signed in December, are proceeding as planned.

The Dukovany deal was Korea’s first large-scale nuclear export since it won the Barakah project in the UAE in 2009. The Czech government is also considering two new reactors at Temelín, where KHNP holds priority negotiating rights.

Daewoo E&C shares plunged 18.57 percent to close at 11,620 won, while Doosan Enerbility shares fell 7.65 percent to 56,700 won.





BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]