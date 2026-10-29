KHNP drops Daewoo E&C-Doosan consortium as Czech Dukovany nuclear builder after talks collapse

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Samsung’s record $80.37B profit beats forecasts and tops Microsoft, Alphabet and Meta as chip supplier outearns its AI customers
Operating profit beats the 106 trillion won consensus, though revenue and net profit miss forecasts
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Tesla Korea seeks exemption to unlock FSD for China-made cars
The Korean subsidiary of Tesla has requested a government exemption to enable Full Self-Driving on China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, raising whether a software update can qualify as a vehicle device.
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SK hynix says DRAM, HBM booked through 2029 as profit soars to $62B
Record quarterly profit and a massive shareholder return plan lifted SK hynix and Korean chip stocks as AI-driven memory demand extends years ahead.
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HD Construction Equipment opens Gunsan engine plant, targets AI data center power market
The new plant will produce engines for power generators as well as tank engines and battery packs for commercial and construction use.