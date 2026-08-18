KG Mobility targets 1,000 SUV sales in Myanmar with entry into market

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Samsung SDI, GM end $3.5B battery plant venture in Indiana, to co-develop prismatic batteries
The Korean firm will take full ownership of the facility in Indiana as the two partners pivot as the U.S. automaker recalibrates its EV strategy.
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Chery to invest $75 million in KG Mobility, expanding strategic partnership
A convertible bond investment by Chery Automobile could make it KGM’s second-largest shareholder, increasing the Korean company's reliance on Chinese technology and capital.
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Battery swapping speeds up electric taxi service
Workers replace a battery at an electric taxi battery-swapping station in Anyang, Gyeonggi, on July 2.
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Hyundai Motor releases upgraded Ioniq 5 EV in Korea
Automaker added new features while making pricing more competitive.