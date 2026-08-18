KG Mobility targets 1,000 SUV sales in Myanmar with entry into market

The automaker will export the all-electric Torres EVX and Musso EV as complete knockdown kits to be assembled in the Southeast Asian country.

KG Mobility said Tuesday it aims to sell 1,000 SUVs in Myanmar this year following the launch of its brand there.

The company will export the all-electric Torres EVX and Musso EV pickup as complete knockdown (CKD) kits to the Southeast Asian market, it said in a press release.

The kits will be assembled into complete vehicles at the plant of its local partner, Super Seven Stars Group, for domestic sale, the company said.

From January through July, the SUV-focused company's exports rose 1.9 percent to 40,894 units from 40,115 units a year earlier.

To boost exports, the company also plans to expand its CKD business in Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.





Yonhap