K-fashion is the newest must-have that has global buyers lining up

Overseas buyers attend Matin Kim's collection preview and ordering event at the Pangyo Digital Center in Gyeonggi on Oct. 14. CHOI HYUN-JU

The tables have turned for brands that spent years attempting to persuade overseas managers to stock their products.

Korean fashion brands once traveled the world to persuade overseas buyers to stock their clothes. Now, the tables have turned, with buyers from around the globe flocking to the country to get their hands on K-fashion's latest collections.

About a dozen Japanese and Chinese buyers gathered in a conference room at the Pangyo Digital Center in Gyeonggi at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14. They were brand managers from overseas fashion and retail companies who had come to attend a preview and ordering event for the 2027 spring-summer collection of the Korean fashion brand Matin Kim.

When one manager selected an item from a catalog featuring Matin Kim products, a model appeared shortly afterward wearing the outfit and striking various poses. The presentation allowed buyers to examine how the clothing actually looked and fit on a person, something difficult to judge from photos or videos alone.

A brand manager from a Chinese retailer said the brand's clothes are so popular that they generated 1 billion won ($740,000) in sales within just two weeks of hitting stores in China

"So I came to buy products for next season right away," the brand manager said.

The brand's growing popularity has fueled its overseas expansion.

"We've received inquiries from not only Asia but also Senegal and Bulgaria, and now operate 32 stores across nine countries," Hong Jung-woo, the CEO of Matin Kim operator Hago Haus, said. "Six or seven years ago, we traveled from country to country asking retailers to buy our clothes. Now, requests from buyers are pouring in, and we hold four ordering events a year in Korea."

A similar shift is taking place at Hazzys, another Korean fashion brand that has held ordering events for overseas buyers since 2007. The brand expanded the scale of its events last year as the number of participating buyers increased.

Its most recent event in August attracted buyers from eight countries, including China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Russia and France.

Buyers from India talk amongst each other during a buyer event at a Hazzys store in Myeongdong, central Seoul, in August. LF

"Hazzys' overseas sales surpassed domestic sales last year, exceeding 1 trillion won," said Ahn Yong-seop, the head of the overseas business division at LF, which operates Hazzys. "Seeing buyers come even from France, a global fashion powerhouse, really drives home how much our standing has changed."

Following the international success of K-beauty, K-fashion is making its mark overseas.

Online direct sales to overseas consumers of clothing and fashion-related products reached 92.3 billion won in the third quarter of the year, ranking second only to cosmetics, according to the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The growing popularity of Korean fashion is also reflected in rising overseas sales.

People line up outside a Matin Kim store in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan, in April, when the store opened. HAGO HAUS

Wholesale orders for this year's fall-winter collection of Juun.J, a brand under Samsung C&T's fashion division, rose 55 percent from a year earlier. Orders for its 2027 spring-summer collection increased 46 percent on year.

Hazzys' sales in Russia jumped 110 percent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, while sales in China grew 20 percent.

Established international fashion houses are also paying closer attention to Korea as a consumer market.

Catherine Jacquet, the CEO of the French luxury designer brand Isabel Marant, is scheduled to visit Korea on Tuesday to unveil the brand's 2027 spring-summer collection.

During the visit, Jacquet plans to tour the brand's major stores in Korea to get a firsthand look at how local consumers are responding to its products.

The visit comes as Korea gains importance in the global fashion market, with the brand seeking to better understand how international fashion trends align with Korean consumers' tastes, according to an Isabel Marant representative.

The global popularity of Korean culture has played a major role in K-fashion's rise.

Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, which opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, in Sept. 2023. LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE

Clothing worn by popular K-pop groups attracts attention from overseas fans, naturally generating greater interest in Korean fashion brands.

The growth of online fashion platforms such as Musinsa and W Concept, along with the overseas expansion of Korean department stores such as Lotte Department Store through permanent stores and pop-up shops, has also significantly increased the exposure of overseas consumers to Korean brands.

Nicole Lee, a merchandiser at the Hong Kong subsidiary of Misto Holdings, formerly Fila Holdings, also said Korean brands are highly popular thanks to the influence of K-pop idols and local influencers. The opening of stores in major shopping malls across Hong Kong has made these brands more accessible and helped raise their profile.

Korean brands' trendy yet practical designs and reasonable prices have also encouraged consumers who initially bought their products out of curiosity to make repeat purchases, helping build a loyal customer base, said Pattraporn Tabtimthai, a merchandiser at Thailand's Central Department Store.





BY CHOI HYUN-JU, LIM SUN-YOUNG, KANG BO-HYUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]