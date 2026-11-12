Kepco's net profit plunges 78% in Q3

Korea Electric Power Corporation's (Kepco) net profit fell to 835.89 billion won ($627.1 million) in the third quarter from 3.79 trillion won last year, with the company citing higher fuel costs for the decline.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) said on Thursday that its third quarter net profit plunged 78 percent from a year earlier due to higher fuel costs.

Net profit for the three months ending in September fell to 835.89 billion won ($627.1 million) from 3.79 trillion won in the same period last year, the company said in a press release.

“Electricity sales declined, while global thermal coal prices continued to rise in the third quarter. That, among other factors, weighed on our bottom line,” a company spokesperson said.

Combined fuel costs for Kepco’s power-generating subsidiaries, including Korea South-East Power, exceeded 2.2 trillion won in the third quarter, weighing on earnings.

Operating profit plunged 70.9 percent to 1.64 trillion won from 5.65 trillion won during the same period, and sales fell 2.6 percent to 26.85 trillion won from 27.57 trillion won.

Kepco said that it would closely monitor volatile energy prices while maintaining an emergency management system focused on improving its financial position through cost reductions and profitability-driven operations.

The company has been operating under an emergency management system since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, as rising fuel prices drove up its debt and interest payment expenses.

For the first nine months of the year, net profit fell 50.4 percent to 3.63 trillion won from 7.33 trillion won the previous year.

Operating profit declined 43.2 percent on year to 6.56 trillion won, and sales decreased 0.8 percent to 73.17 trillion won.





Yonhap