Korea’s state power utility said an external attacker stole customer, employee and corporate representative data from two systems.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) said Sunday it has confirmed another data breach involving the personal information of around 1.52 million users, a month after disclosing a separate leak affecting tens of thousands of people.

The power utility said personal information belonging to 650,487 users of its Kepco On customer service platform and 869,761 users of its electronic procurement system, known as SRM, had been leaked.

The Kepco On breach exposed customers' names, resident registration numbers, bank account details, credit card information and electricity rates and billing records, while the SRM breach exposed information on 426,827 corporate representatives, including their names, phone numbers and email addresses.

The SRM breach exposed personal information of 426,827 corporate representatives, including their names, registration numbers and email addresses, as well as 442,934 Kepco and company employees, whose names, affiliations and contact details were leaked.

After becoming aware of the incident on Friday, Kepco said it blocked access from external IP addresses and suspended relevant services.

The company also launched an investigation in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, relevant government agencies and outside experts.

Kepco said an external attacker accessed the two systems and stole the data, noting it plans to share details of the breach with government and financial authorities, and ask them to step up monitoring to prevent further damage.

The latest breach came a month after Kepco disclosed a data breach involving 35,528 people, including current and former employees and workers at partner companies.

Kepco President and CEO Kim Dong-cheol apologized for the incident.

"We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the leak and fundamentally improve our information security systems to ensure that the public can use our electricity services with confidence," he said.

A series of personal data breaches have been reported at financial institutions and public agencies in recent weeks. In the financial sector, about 473,000 cases of data leaks were reported at 37 companies between Sept. 30 and Nov. 3.





YU